Preterm baby loses mother to COVID-19 in Bengaluru

A newborn, who lost her mother to COVID-19 just days after her birth, is on ventilator support at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in the city. Fortunately, the baby girl has not contracted the infection.

The seven-day-old is a preterm baby delivered after eight months of pregnancy by a woman who turned out to be COVID-19 positive. The woman died of complications from the infection on Monday evening.

“The baby is moderate preterm and weighs 1.8 kg. In such babies, all the vital organs are not fully developed. The baby has been put on ventilator support, but her condition is stable. We hope the baby will fully develop and come to a normal condition in the next 8-10 days,” said Chikkanarasa Reddy, professor of Paediatrics, Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute.

Tulasi Devi, medical superintendent, Gosha Hospital, where COVID-19 positive pregnant women and new mothers are being treated, said that since March, when the second wave hit the city, 513 pregnant women have been admitted with COVID-19, and 270 deliveries have been done at the hospital. Seven of the newborns developed COVID-19 infection, but all were cured and discharged, she added.

Of the 513 admitted till date, 402 have been discharged. “Twenty pregnant women admitted with us have succumbed to COVID-19. The mother of the baby on ventilator support at Bowring Hospital was a SARI case and had her delivery at our hospital, but was later shifted to Bowring for specialised care,” she said.