President’s medal for alumnus of Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru

Bengaluru

18 June 2021 09:50 IST

Cadet Deepak Singh (now Lieutenant), the parade commander at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), has been awarded the President’s gold medal for topping the order of merit.

An alumnus of the Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru (RMS-B), Deepak Singh, was among the six cadets who graduated from the institution in 2017 and joined the National Defence Academy. The other five are Aman Singh, Malay Chandan, Rohit Kumar, Ujjwal Sarkar, and Avinash Chaubey.

They were commissioned as officers at the 148th passing out parade at IMA, Dehradun, according to a release from RMS-B. Deepak Singh led the cadets as the parade commander.

