Bengaluru

President’s medal for alumnus of Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru

Cadet Deepak Singh (now Lieutenant), the parade commander at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), has been awarded the President’s gold medal for topping the order of merit.

An alumnus of the Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru (RMS-B), Deepak Singh, was among the six cadets who graduated from the institution in 2017 and joined the National Defence Academy. The other five are Aman Singh, Malay Chandan, Rohit Kumar, Ujjwal Sarkar, and Avinash Chaubey.

They were commissioned as officers at the 148th passing out parade at IMA, Dehradun, according to a release from RMS-B. Deepak Singh led the cadets as the parade commander.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 18, 2021 9:51:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/presidents-medal-for-alumnus-of-rashtriya-military-school-bengaluru/article34846026.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY