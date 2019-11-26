Presidency varsity’s second convocation

A.S. Kiran Kumar, former chairman of ISRO, hailed the success of the Indian space mission at the second convocation of Presidency University, Bengaluru, recently.

Speaking as chief guest, India is the leading country when it comes to use of space technology, with 269 satellites of other countries and 118 satellites of its own, he said. “The youth of the country can take India to lead the world in all spheres,” he said.

Stressing on the need for acquiring knowledge in multiple domains, Mr. Kiran Kumar said no single domain expertise is sufficient. One has to acquire knowledge and skills in inter-disciplinary and multi-disciplinary areas in order to remain competitive in present day, he added.

Chancellor Nissar Ahmed, while delivering the presidential remarks, said it was a happy and proud moment as the second batch of students graduate from the university this year.

Guest of honour Pro-Chancellor M. Ramachandran recalled the formative days of the university.