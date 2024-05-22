ADVERTISEMENT

Presidency University to host a two-day cultural festival Invincia 2024 in Bengaluru campus on May 24-25 

Published - May 22, 2024 01:07 pm IST

Kauser Nissar Ahmed, Chairperson, Presidency Foundation and chief guest, will be inaugurating the two-day festival at 9 a.m on May 24

The Hindu Bureau

The two-day event is being organised in the university’s campus at Itgalpur, Rajankunte, Yelahanka in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: File photo

Presidency University is organising its annual cultural festival ‘Invincia’ on May 24 and May 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kauser Nissar Ahmed, Chairperson, Presidency Foundation and chief guest, will be inaugurating the two-day festival at 9 a.m on May 24 while film actor Dhanya Ramkumar will be the guest of honour.

The first day’s programme will have a performance by Bengaluru rapper Rahul Dit-O, followed by a performance by pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali in the evening.

On the second day, the students will be entertained by singer Quake followed by a performance by ‘king of rap’ Raftaar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The two-day programme will consist of 40 activities ranging from cultural dance and music to theatre performances, artwork and fashion shows. Students of other colleges too can attend the festival. The venue is the university’s campus in Itgalpur, Rajankunte, Yelahanka.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US