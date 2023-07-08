Presence of a tractor on Bengaluru City Railway Station’s platform riles passengers

July 08, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

Safety of hundreds of passengers was put at risk with the South Western Railway’s Bengaluru Division allowing a tractor on Platform 7 of KSR Bengaluru Railway Station when Train No. 12207 MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru Shatabdi Express arrived at 10.45 a.m. on July 8.

Amid rains and slippery platforms, passengers had to squeeze in between the stationary tractor and the Shatadi coaches thereby exhibiting the sheer apathy of the Indian Railways towards passenger safety.

Viju (@bviju) tweeted to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw bringing to his notice the incident and reminded the Minister of his promise Zero tolerance to negligence. He asked whether renovation works were permitted risking passengers’ lives.

Mr. Viju also told the Minister that Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force personnel could be seen riding and driving their two-wheelers and four-wheelers with high speed on Platform No. 6 very frequently. Railway rules clearly prohibit use of any road vehicles on the Railway platforms that endanger passengers’ life, said a Railway official.

Repairs and renovations

Sources told The Hindu that notwithstanding clear rules prohibiting any renovation/ repair works at Railway Stations when trains and passengers were present, the Bengaluru Railway Division has been undertaking different kinds of works on Platforms 6 to 10 for the last six months.

Platform floor tiles were being replaced frequently while electrical repair works, installation of electronic display boards etc., were being undertaken amid the movement of passengers and trains. These works should have been undertaken when neither trains nor passengers were present on platforms, preferably at nights.

Platforms 9 and 10 remain submerged in darkness for lack of proper lighting and many passengers have got themselves injured after falling due to the presence of uncovered cables and other repair material, sources said.

Officials to inquire

Additional Divisional Railway Manager Kusuma Hariprasad said she would inquire into the incidents that compromised safety of passengers. She reiterated that no repair/ renovation works could be undertaken when passengers and trains were present at platforms. Neither road vehicles could operate on platforms, she said.

Major Junction

A major Railway Junction with 10 platforms, KSR Bengaluru City Station handles about 120 arrivals and departures of trains every day. The Station witnesses an average 75,000 footfall every day.