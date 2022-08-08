Preschools get alert amidst cases of infections, HFMD

A few preschools have gone back to online classes, while others are sending out advisories to parents

While a few schools have gone back to online classes to prevent infections, others are sending advisories to parents to not send children to schools in case of any symptoms. | Photo Credit: file photo

A few preschools have gone back to online classes, while others are sending out advisories to parents

With viral infections, chickenpox, Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD), and other such conditions on the rise amongst small children, preschools and nursery schools in the city are taking various precautionary measures.

While a few schools have gone back to online classes to prevent infections, others are sending advisories to parents to not send children to schools in case of any symptoms.

Brainy Stars, a Montessori school, has closed until August 21 in view of the spread of infections. However, the school will continue online classes.

“This decision was taken as we have small children at the school. They are not so conscious about being hygienic and infections were spreading a lot. We thought it was very risky to make children get into such situations, as almost 20% of attendance was not there in the classes everyday,” said Samiya Tabasum, vice-principal.

Some schools also said that they will take a decision about closure, depending on the extent of infections in the classes.

“So far, we have not had any outbreaks and we are working on a hybrid mode. But if we see more cases of infections, then we will switch to online classes. Especially in the case of HFMD, we would need two days to sanitise the school,” said Shara Sawhney, Centre Director at Podar Jumbo Kids, Frazer Town.

With a fluctuation in weather conditions, infections amongst children have been observed at preschools since last month.

“My son’s school sent out a message in the last week of July asking us to vaccinate our children against chickenpox and to monitor them for symptoms such as fever, runny nose, blisters, and rashes. They also sent a mail asking us not to send them to school if such symptoms are observed. They said it is important to stay alert for these conditions until winter. Our pediatrician also confirmed that the infections have been on a rise,” said Charitra R., mother of a preschooler.

The government has not issued any advisories or announced closures of schools in this regard until now.

Speaking to The Hindu about the closure of schools for this reason, Vishal R., Commissioner, Department of Public Instruction, said, “The schools also have no grounds to do something like this. But, Montessori schools usually do not come under out ambit. They only register under us. We will still look into the matter”.

Preschools are also training their teachers to be on the lookout for symptoms.

“We have trained teachers and nurses. We will not be closing branches until there is official information from the government. We are sending children home if they are found with mild fever. We have advised parents to not send children in case of symptoms. Children can access the class notes on the online portal,” said Manjula, Principal, Orchids The International School, BTM Layout.