Prepare new draft policy for effective management of medical waste, says Karnataka Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has directed officials to prepare a new draft policy for effective management of medical waste.

Mr. Khandre, who presided over a review meeting with Karnataka Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) officials on Wednesday, has directed officials to prepare a new draft policy in consultation with experts, for the scientific transportation and disposal of hazardous medical waste.

He said there are complaints that medical waste generated in nursing homes and hospitals are not being disposed of in a scientific manner. Besides, it has come to the notice of the government that medical waste, such as syringes, bandages, etc., used in homes are being disposed of with dry waste. Hence a new draft policy for the effective management of medical waste was needed, he said.

He also asked officials to conduct a regular review of the functioning of sewage treatment plants (STPs).

On fish deaths

On the death of fish, he said there was a need to maintain water quality and clear waste accumulated in waterbodies regularly before the rainy season. He also said that steps should be taken to regularly test the water of lakes and embankments across the State.

“Cases of direct discharge of waste into canals, rivers, and ditches around industrial zones should be detected and appropriate action should be taken,” he said.

Environmental compensation

Although the National Green Tribunal has instructed the collection of environmental compensation from many organisations that have built tall buildings around Bellandur lake, the Minister expressed regret over the non-collection of money and instructed them to take action to collect this money.

He also directed that all applications submitted to the KSPC Board seeking permission for establishment and operation of industrial units (consent to establish and consent for operation) should be properly reviewed and disposed of as per the rules.

Pending applications

“A total of 769 applications are pending and all these applications should be presented in the review meetings, and permission should be given quickly or the application should be rejected after necessary compliances,“ he said.

He added that the CFE and CFO certificates should be uploaded online within three days after they have been accepted and granted permission in the review meeting.