‘Prepare master plan to decongest traffic’

Bengaluru

07 January 2022 01:35 IST

₹6,000 crore for developing city’s infrastructure approved

For decongesting traffic at Hebbal junction and the heavy movement of vehicles on Tumakuru Road and K.R. Puram Road, the State Cabinet on Thursday asked five agencies of the city and Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Company Limited (KRIDE) to prepare a master plan for free movement of traffic to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and other two roads.

The State Cabinet also approved ₹6,000 crore for developing the city’s infrastructure.

The city’s civic agencies (BDA, BBMP, BMTC, BWSSB, and KRIDE) have been asked to prepare the plan and submit it to the State Government.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy, who briefed the media on the State Cabinet meeting, said the civic agencies of the city have been asked to come up with a plan to streamline transport in the city for easing traffic by increasing road lanes from the city to Airport from existing three to five.

“The cost of the projects is yet to be estimated. The funds for the project will be sanctioned in the next budget,” Mr Madhuswamy said.

BMRCL has already started a comprehensive study to ease the flow of traffic at Hebbal junction and to increase its capacity based on projected traffic density in 2051, the Minister said.

A total of 12 projects were listed by the minister which were aimed at increasing the number of traffic lanes of various major roads in the city.

According to the proposal by various civic agencies, three flyovers are proposed along Ballari road to increase the number of lanes from the city to the airport from three to five.

Other road widening projects include: a three-lane underpass from Tumakuru Road to KR Puram, two-lane flyover from KR Puram towards the city, two-lane flyover from KR Puram towards Airport, widening service road from Airport to KR Puram from two-lanes to three-lanes, widening KR Puram-Tumakuru road to four lanes among others.

The Minister said an elevated skywalk has been proposed near the busy traffic intersection at Banashankari, located close to Banashankari Metro Station, bus stand, Banashankari temple and the market. The skywalk would help pedestrians and ease the movement of BMTC buses at the busy junction.

Mr. Madhuswamy said the Cabinet approved an allocation of Rs 6,000 crore to Bengaluru for implementing various projects in the next three years. A sum of Rs 2,000 crore each would be spent each year over a three year period. Funds would be allocated under the Chief Minister’s Nagarotthana scheme, he said.

The funds will be used for the development of basic infrastructure in the city and is in addition to the works taken up by BBMP, he said.

The Cabinet granted administrative approval to procure 300 electric buses for BMTC at the cost of Rs 100 crore, the Minister said.