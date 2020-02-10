Prepare comprehensive scheme in a month to rehabilitate those evicted in Bellandur: HC

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday directed the State government to come out with a comprehensive scheme, within a month, to rehabilitate several people, who were evicted from their shanties erected on a private property in Bellandur based on a notice issued by the Marathalli police to the land owner.

The court also directed the government to take steps to identify the evicted persons and make arrangements for providing immediate temporary monetary assistance or shelter to such persons within two weeks.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar, issued the directions while hearing a PIL petition by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties - Karnataka, which contended that the eviction was illegal.

Meanwhile, the Bench said it is open for the petitioner to help the affected persons to make proper representation, seeking relief from the government, as the petitioner had submitted the names of around 130 persons evicted from the land, bearing survey number 35/2 of Kariyammana Agrahara, Bellandur, behind Mantri Espana apartments in Marathahalli police limits.

Though both the government and the BBMP denied having demolished shanties on the private land, the owners of the land claimed that the occupants left the shanties in response to polite requests made by them to vacate. However, the court declined to accept the land owners’ contention.

As many people lost shelter, based on the notice issued by the police without an authority in law, and the government had not placed any record to show that the police had visited the land or made any inquiry on allegation that illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were staying there, the Bench said it is the responsibility of the government to rehabilitate the affected persons as the eviction deprived them of a right to have a shelter.

The notice, issued by the police, had asked one of the land owners to remove the illegal structures and inform the police about any illegal immigrant from Bangladesh residing in the shanties.

Meanwhile, the government counsel told the court that the Marathahalli police inspector, who had issued the notice to one of the land owners, has been placed under suspension pending inquiry.