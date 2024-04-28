GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prepaid smart electricity meters can become reality in Bengaluru only by October 1 

The process of setting up a digital system for the implementation has been delayed due to the model code of conduct in place for the Lok Sabha election

April 28, 2024 07:18 am | Updated 07:18 am IST - Bengaluru

Jahnavi T R
Jahnavi T.R.
The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission had recently directed electricity supply companies to ensure that prepaid metering and self-billing digital systems are accessible to consumers from April 1 and June 1, respectively.

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission had recently directed electricity supply companies to ensure that prepaid metering and self-billing digital systems are accessible to consumers from April 1 and June 1, respectively.

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) had recently directed electricity supply companies (Escoms) to ensure that prepaid metering and self-billing digital systems are accessible to consumers from April 1 and June 1, respectively. However, consumers in the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) region have to now wait for a few more months before availing of these benefits.

While self-billing software may be available in another two or three months, Bescom officials have written to the KERC requesting time for the implementation of prepaid meters by October 1. While procuring prepaid meters at the retail outlets of Escoms, consumers must pay fixed/demand charges as per the prevailing tariff rates and after that, they can recharge energy charges in the multiples of ₹100 when required. 

“We had called for a tender in March to set up the system for the implementation of prepaid meters. However, the process had to be halted after the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election was announced. Now, we will only be able to call for a tender again after June 4. Then, it will take some time to finish the whole process. Hence, we have written to the KERC asking them to put off the implementation date to October 1,” said a senior official from Bescom. 

However, KERC officials said they had not received any communication from Bescom so far. “We had directed them to implement it from April 1, and if they fail to do it, then the Escom will lose out on the deposit money,” said P. Ravikumar, KERC Chairman. 

While self-billing has been existent for a few years now, in the tariff order, the KERC had asked Escoms to simplify the process by letting consumers upload a picture of their meter reading onto software and get their bill, rather than visiting the sub-division office to show the reading and getting the bill. 

For this, Bescom is facing server issues. “We recently moved servers and there are minor issues which are still being worked out. Once those are resolved, within two to three months, the software must be ready,” said another senior official from Bescom. 

