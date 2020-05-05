Pregnant woman tests positive for COVID-19

A pregnant woman, who is due to deliver in a week, has tested positive for COVID-19. This case has come as a surprise to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), as the woman is not a resident of any containment zone. Neither does she nor her husband have any travel history.

According to a senior BBMP official, the woman went for a routine check-up to a private maternity hospital in Jayanagar. With swab testing for COVID-19 being mandatory, samples were taken.

“The test results came on Monday. She tested positive, though she had no symptoms,” the official said and added that she had been shifted to Victoria hospital, where she was being closely monitored.

To be completely sure, another sample was collected and will be tested at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases. “We are awaiting the results of the second swab test,” the official added.

Meanwhile, BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar, in a video message to the media, said that there was no plan to declare Shivajinagar ward as a containment zone after a housekeeping staff of Regenta Place tested positive for COVID-19.

In the video message, the Commissioner states that the residence of the patient had been identified, and 100 metres around the same had been sealed. As many as 77 persons had been identified as contacts and shifted to different quarantine facilities.