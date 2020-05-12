Pregnant woman shifted to hospital

While none of the 326 Kannadigas, who returned from London early on Monday morning, showed any symptoms during screening at the airport, one pregnant woman who developed uterine contractions during her journey has been shifted to a hospital.

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), told The Hindu that none of the passengers showed any symptoms during the screening. “We allowed only asymtpomatic persons to board. All have been quarantined in six different facilities and will be tested twice during the 14 days,” he said.

Uterine contractions

B. Prabhudev Gowda, State Health Nodal Officer for Airport Screening, said the woman was given first aid at the airport medical centre and then shifted to K.C. General Hospital. “She was very tired following the long journey and was feeling sick. She developed uterine contractions and had become anxious as she was in the third month of her pregnancy. She had a craving for idli and we first provided her that. She has been stabilised now and will be under observation for two days after which she will be shifted to a quarantine centre,” he said.

Although the aircraft was packed with the 326 passengers with little scope for social distancing, all the passengers including children had worn personal protection equipment. All of them were stamped on the back of their palm and shifted to quarantine facilities in batches of 15-20 in BMTC buses, he said.

The next batch will arrive from Singapore on Tuesday at 9 p.m., he added.

Meanwhile, Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar tweeted: “326 passengers who arrived in Bengaluru from London today morning are asymptomatic and have been shifted to 6 different quarantine facilities in 13 buses. All of them will be tested twice during 14-day quarantine period and swab collection will be done at their place of stay.”