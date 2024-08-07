A 30-year-old eight-month pregnant woman riding pillion with her husband died after falling under a truck that knocked down their scooter, near Yadehalli at Nelamangala on NH 4 in Bengaluru, in the morning on August 7.

The deceased, Sinchana, was returning to their village Thotanahalli after visiting a temple at Shivagange. Her husband Manjunath is an engineer who works in a private firm in Bengaluru. He suffered minor injuries in the accident.

According to the police, the couple was riding on the national highway when a KSRTC bus moving ahead stopped suddenly to avoid an accident. Due to this, Manjunath applied the brakes, but their vehicle was hit by a truck that was coming behind them. The truck ws carrying a lot of M sand. The truck driver applied the brakes, but failed to avoid hitting the scooter in front. The scooter was knocked down. The couple fell down and Sinchana came under the wheels of the truck.

The Nelamangala police rushed to the spot. They arrested the driver and seized the vehicle. Superintendent of Police C.K. Baba visited the accident spot and took stock of the situation.

The spot is located in a sensitive zone that has recorded over fatal 90 accidents in the last six months, a senior police officer said. The police inspected the area to assess the road conditions and were discussing initiatives to minimise accidents.

