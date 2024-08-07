GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pregnant woman killed in road accident at Nelamangala on NH4 in Bengaluru

The deceased was returning to their village after visiting a temple at Shivagange

Published - August 07, 2024 01:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of National Highway 4 (NH 4). The accident occurred at Nelamangala on August 7, 2024.

A file photo of National Highway 4 (NH 4). The accident occurred at Nelamangala on August 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

A 30-year-old eight-month pregnant woman riding pillion with her husband died after falling under a truck that knocked down their scooter, near Yadehalli at Nelamangala on NH 4 in Bengaluru, in the morning on August 7.

The deceased, Sinchana, was returning to their village Thotanahalli after visiting a temple at Shivagange. Her husband Manjunath is an engineer who works in a private firm in Bengaluru. He suffered minor injuries in the accident.

According to the police, the couple was riding on the national highway when a KSRTC bus moving ahead stopped suddenly to avoid an accident. Due to this, Manjunath applied the brakes, but their vehicle was hit by a truck that was coming behind them. The truck ws carrying a lot of M sand. The truck driver applied the brakes, but failed to avoid hitting the scooter in front. The scooter was knocked down. The couple fell down and Sinchana came under the wheels of the truck.

The Nelamangala police rushed to the spot. They arrested the driver and seized the vehicle. Superintendent of Police C.K. Baba visited the accident spot and took stock of the situation.

The spot is located in a sensitive zone that has recorded over fatal 90 accidents in the last six months, a senior police officer said. The police inspected the area to assess the road conditions and were discussing initiatives to minimise accidents.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.