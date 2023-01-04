ADVERTISEMENT

Prefixed auto rickshaw counters opened at metro stations in Bengaluru

January 04, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

On Wednesday, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and the city traffic police opened two prefixed auto rickshaw counters at M.G. Road and Cubbon Park metro stations.

In the coming days, the authorities have planned to open such counters at the entry and the exit gates of Banashankari, Baiyappanahalli, and Nagasandra metro stations.

The initiative is aimed at providing first and last-mile connectivity to the metro users.

In a press release, the BMRCL stated that the counters will operate from 7 a.m to 12.30 a.m. The staff required to run the counters will be provided by the two agencies.

A minimum fare of ₹30 will be charged for the first two kilometres and ₹15 thereafter for every km. From 10 p.m to 5 a.m, it will be one-and-a-half times the normal fare. A service charge of ₹2 will be applicable. 

The commuter has to inform the destination at the counter and collect the travel slip containing details about the driver’s name, the mobile number, the registration number of the auto, the destination, the contact number of the passenger, and amount to be paid.

