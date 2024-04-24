Pre-activated SIM card smuggling racket unearthed

April 24, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

Alert staff of an international courier firm foiled an attempt to smuggle pre-activated SIM cards to foreign countries through Bengaluru airport from neighbouring States.

Based on complaints, the Airport police initiated an investigation to track down two persons who attempted to smuggle the SIM cards, suspected to be used for illegal activities online.

In the first case, the complainant, Ashik Sony, working for a courier firm, found pants with a parcel concealing 24 SIM cards. The parcel was booked in the name of Srinivasa Rao from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and was destinated to Taiwan.

Similarly, another parcel concealing 114 SIM cards booked in the name of Syed from Chennai was booked for Cambodia. The Airport police have registered a case under the Telecommunications Act.

In March this year, the Delhi police arrested four persons for allegedly sending hundreds of international SIM cards every month to Vietnam. The police recovered 500 SIM cards found in three packages covered in carbon paper and kept inside a diary in a hollow space made by cutting the pages.

Similarly, the Surat police in Gujarat have detained two men and seized 192 pre-activated SIM cards which were being illegally sent to Dubai.

