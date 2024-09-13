Prayaag Akbar’s new novel, Mother India, plunges into pressing, contemporary matters

Prayaag Akbar remembers reading about an actress whose photograph was photoshopped and used, without her knowledge, on an online platform. “She was completely clueless about it until the media started reporting it,” says the Goa-based writer, who was in Bengaluru to launch his latest novel, Mother India. “For me, that was kind of shocking, but also just a fact. People can take your images and do whatever they want with them,” says Akbar in a conversation with poet and novelist Jeet Thayil held at Champaca Bookstore.

Something similar happens to one of Akbar’s protagonists, Nisha, in Mother India. Mayank, the other protagonist, steals her image from her public Instagram profile, feeds it into AI software and uses it to create a GIF of Mother India. “This has been going on for a while. It is not inconceivable,” he believes. “It (the internet) has messed with so many things. “

Second novel

Mother India,which unfurls in alternating narratives, diving in and out of the worlds of Mayank, a right-wing content creator and Nisha, a sales assistant, is Akbar’s second. His award-winning debut novel, Leila, set in a scourged, dystopian landscape of the future, was published in 2017. “Seven years?” asks Thayil. “Did it have something to do with the fact that you were a journalist, a teacher, a hands-on dad?”

Akbar admits that while many things were happening in his life, he took as long as he did because he struggled with writing Mayank. “I kept writing this character without seeing him in his full humanity,” he says, pointing out that he constantly saw Mayank through the lens of the right-wing troll with objectionable politics. “I couldn’t reach who he was beyond that, and I’ve tried to get there in the novel. That also took me a bit of time,” he says.

A realistic novel

Mother India is realistic— often frighteningly so — and the reader will find obvious parallels in today’s newspapers or, more likely, the internet. The slender novel packs quite a punch, plunging into several pressing contemporary matters such as the perniciousness of social media, the exponential rise of national populism and cultural conservatism in India, income iniquity and job scarcity, urban loneliness, and even the street dog-human conflict.

It also challenges the tired trope of the sacrificial Indian mother, so prevalent in popular culture, by exploring various forms of motherhood, including a refreshingly hands-off canine mother. At its core, however, it is the story of two regular young people trying to forge their path in a city struggling with a complex past and uncertain future, doing their best to negotiate the multiple realities, malleable truth and impending climate crisis of our times.

Idea of a country in peril

“The books (Leila and Mother India) are very different in some ways,” says Thayil. “But I thought that there are similar kinds of engines that work.” For instance, both novels grapple with the idea of an India that is in peril, he says. “And both describe caste and class divisions from the inside, especially class in this book.”

While these subjects have always interested him, Akbar also believes that they are inescapable in a country like India. “Even fiction that isn’t oriented around these subjects must address it,” he says. The boundaries of class and caste play out very differently in India when compared to the West, where it would be rare for someone from another economic background to enter your home, he says. “In India, those boundaries don’t exist in that way. We have people working in our homes.”

According to him, these people invariably end up seeing you in “every manifestation of yourself...in a very private and personal way.” But there are also sharp divisions, and “you don’t always share things in the same way as you would with someone in your own class,” he says. ”For me, that was really interesting… to look at that dynamic and think about how we address it.”

In a virtual world

The problems posed by technology — whether it is the internet’s potential to be a vehicle of hate-mongering and falsehood, the porosity of the borders between the virtual and real or the questionable benefits and ethics of AI and Machine Learning — crop up multiple times, both in the discussion and the audience Q&A that followed it.

Thayil brings up the “vitriolic videos” and “real-life footage of cow vigilantism and murder” that are now an unfortunate reality in India before asking, “The idea of a young woman whose photograph is used for an AI-created GIF of Mother India is so contemporary that it seems ripped from today’s headlines. How did the idea come to you?”

Akbar says that it came in stages “as ideas do.” One thing that struck him, for instance, was the fact that COVID-19 enhanced social media’s ubiquity, significantly altering our perception of the world. “I felt that the presence of social media in our lives has somehow really increased, become louder and more present since the pandemic,” he says. “It’s become such an important agent of reaching out to one another.” He also talks about an image that he stumbled upon on the internet, one that depicted Mother India being pelted with stones by two young Muslim boys. “I was taken aback by the kind of rage I saw.”

Once he discovered this image, he realised that it could be a central image in his novel. “A lot of the story came from there,” says Akbar, who also cruised through YouTube’s darker recesses to unearth right-wing political commentary. “They’re making these very hateful points. But they’re doing it in these very engaging and amusing ways…using memes in clever ways… old Bollywood clips,” says Akbar. “I learned a lot about how these guys transmit their messages and why they hold so much appeal.”

Delhi deliberations

The city of Delhi — sprawling, ancient, ethnically diverse, sometimes daunting, and often miasmatic — is a central character in the novel, as expertly etched as its two protagonists, Mayank and Nisha. “This novel could only have been set in Delhi,” says Thayil, who, as a former resident of Delhi himself, was pleased to find references to localities in the city that only a long-time resident would have heard of. “I got the feeling sometimes that the characters, at least the two main characters in the book, are of Delhi but are also at odds with it — as so many of us who lived there were,” he says.

Nisha, the book’s female protagonist, is clearly an outsider, responds Akbar, adding that this allowed him to write about what a new migrant to the city experiences. “It is a very Delhi fact of life now,” he says, alluding to the thousands of people who come to the city searching for better prospects. “It used to be such a Punjabi city, and it is not that anymore,” says Akbar, who chose the economic migrant experience to understand how someone could “want to be in a place but also not want to be in a place,” he says.

Akbar also speaks about his own relationship with Delhi, a city he grew up in, moving there from Kolkata as a young boy of eight or nine. “It’s a city that obviously is very dear to me,” says Akbar, adding, however, that it also mystified him. “I think you see that in the novel…there is a kind of affection for the city and a wariness of it,” he says. He believes that the city — one he began to find difficult to live in — leaves many people feeling that way about it. But it is also clearly a city that is hard to shake off completely. “I left Delhi finally about, maybe, 10 or 11 years ago, and I still haven’t been able to stop writing about it.”

