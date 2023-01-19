ADVERTISEMENT

Pratt & Whitney opens new India engineering center in Bengaluru

January 19, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The IEC is co-located with Pratt & Whitney’s India Capabilities Center, which was opened in 2022 to provide integrated global supply chain support, and the recently inaugurated Collins Aerospace Engineering and Global Operations Center

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of an aircraft engine made by Pratt & Whitney, which has one of the largest footprints for any engine manufacturer in India with more than 1,500 engines and auxiliary power units in service. 

U.S. aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney opened its new India Engineering Center (IEC) in Bengaluru on January 19. At present, the IEC has more than 50 employees while an additional 450 jobs will be filled in the next four years.

According to the aerospace manufacturer, work performed at the IEC will encompass elements such as aero, mechanical and control systems for various products in Pratt & Whitney’s broad portfolio of large and small commercial engines. It will extend across the entire product life cycle from development to field support and sustainment.

The IEC is co-located with Pratt & Whitney’s India Capabilities Center, which was opened in 2022 to provide integrated global supply chain support, and the recently inaugurated Collins Aerospace Engineering and Global Operations Center.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Geoff Hunt, senior vice-president, Engineering, Pratt & Whitney said that the work conducted by the IEC will support cutting edge technology. “The Indian aviation market is growing at a rapid pace, and Bengaluru is a hub for that growth. The work conducted at the IEC by some of India’s best and brightest minds will support cutting edge technology that will drive the future of flight,” he said.

Paul Weedon, vice-president, Engine Development, Pratt & Whitney Canada Corp., said that the IEC will fully integrate with the company’s existing global engineering footprint across Canada, Puerto Rico and Poland to advance technology such as turbofan and other sustainable propulsion solutions.

Pratt & Whitney has one of the largest footprints for any engine manufacturer in India with more than 1,500 engines and auxiliary power units in service.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US