Pratt & Whitney opens new India engineering center in Bengaluru

January 19, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

U.S. aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney opened its new India Engineering Center (IEC) in Bengaluru on January 19. At present, the IEC has more than 50 employees while an additional 450 jobs will be filled in the next four years.

According to the aerospace manufacturer, work performed at the IEC will encompass elements such as aero, mechanical and control systems for various products in Pratt & Whitney’s broad portfolio of large and small commercial engines. It will extend across the entire product life cycle from development to field support and sustainment.

The IEC is co-located with Pratt & Whitney’s India Capabilities Center, which was opened in 2022 to provide integrated global supply chain support, and the recently inaugurated Collins Aerospace Engineering and Global Operations Center.

Geoff Hunt, senior vice-president, Engineering, Pratt & Whitney said that the work conducted by the IEC will support cutting edge technology. “The Indian aviation market is growing at a rapid pace, and Bengaluru is a hub for that growth. The work conducted at the IEC by some of India’s best and brightest minds will support cutting edge technology that will drive the future of flight,” he said.

Paul Weedon, vice-president, Engine Development, Pratt & Whitney Canada Corp., said that the IEC will fully integrate with the company’s existing global engineering footprint across Canada, Puerto Rico and Poland to advance technology such as turbofan and other sustainable propulsion solutions.

Pratt & Whitney has one of the largest footprints for any engine manufacturer in India with more than 1,500 engines and auxiliary power units in service.