ADVERTISEMENT

Prashant Bhushan highlights the rise of alternative media

Published - July 20, 2024 11:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Forum for Democracy and Communal Amity (Karnataka Chapter) held a discussion on ‘Mandate of the 2024 parliamentary elections – the way forward’ in Bengaluru on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court lawyer and human rights activist Prashant Bhushan addressed the context of the general elections, highlighting what he termed as the “assault to every constitutional fundamental right” over the past decade under the current ruling party.

Mr. Bhushan emphasised the rise of alternative media, referring to it as a “truth army” countering the paid “troll army” allegedly controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He attributed part of the election results to this alternative media’s role in disseminating accurate information and exposing spurious news.

Retired High Court judge Nagamohan Das said, “Common people have saved our democracy by refusing to be moved by emotional issues and have made life and livelihood issues win during the general elections.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Bangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US