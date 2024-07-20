Prashant Bhushan highlights the rise of alternative media

The Forum for Democracy and Communal Amity (Karnataka Chapter) held a discussion on ‘Mandate of the 2024 parliamentary elections – the way forward’ in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Supreme Court lawyer and human rights activist Prashant Bhushan addressed the context of the general elections, highlighting what he termed as the “assault to every constitutional fundamental right” over the past decade under the current ruling party.

Mr. Bhushan emphasised the rise of alternative media, referring to it as a “truth army” countering the paid “troll army” allegedly controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He attributed part of the election results to this alternative media’s role in disseminating accurate information and exposing spurious news.

Retired High Court judge Nagamohan Das said, “Common people have saved our democracy by refusing to be moved by emotional issues and have made life and livelihood issues win during the general elections.”