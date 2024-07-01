Prasanna’s adaptation of Alice in Wonderland opens at BIC today 

Alice in Wonderland has remained a book cherished by both children and adults for more than a century, for its rich narrative and the endless possibilities it offers for interpretation and creative adaptation. Written by Lewis Carroll in 1865, the popular novel, made into plays and films worldwide, now has a theatrical adaptation by renowned theatre maker, artist and activist Prasanna, to be performed at Bangalore International Centre (BIC), Domlur, on July 1, at 7 p.m.

Titled Ascharya Choodamani and produced by Indian Theatre Foundation, the play is a vibrant theatrical adaptation of the timeless classic. At the heart of the play is the spirited character of Choodamani, a young girl who radiates joy and curiosity, always seeking out surprises in her whimsical world. Her infectious energy draws the audience into her enchanting journey filled with wonder and laughter. Accompanying Choodamani are three animals, each adding their own unique flavour to the narrative. Their interactions with Choodamani spark lively exchanges and moments of humour, enriching the theatrical experience.

Speaking to The Hindu, Prasanna said that he decided to make the play to reconnect the younger generation with simple joys of life. “In today’s fast-paced world, where digital distractions often take precedence over outdoor activities and meaningful social interactions, it’s imperative that we make efforts to reconnect younger generations with the simple joys of life. Ascharya Choodamani serves as a poignant reminder of the beauty found in community, nature, and human connection.”

“The English people funnily called Alice in Wonderland ‘The greatest nonsense literature written ever’... This is a non-logical play, but not nonsense. This play is something that children and adults must watch to create a sense of ascharya in them. I am fascinated by children these days, I made this play to understand them better and learn from them,” he added.

Prasanna also says that the play is a celebration of cultural diversity. “This play is not merely entertainment. It is a celebration of cultural diversity and a testament to the power of unity. With its humorous and multilingual elements, itpromises to captivate audiences of all ages.“

Performed by Suraj Shinde, Bhushan Bhingarkar, Pratik Halge and Neha, actors from Maharashtra and Delhi, the play showcases a delightful fusion of six languages - Hindi, English, Punjabi, Marathi, Kannada, and Gujarati. Audiences get a linguistic rollercoaster, experiencing a delightful confusion of languages that adds to the comic charm of the production.

On asked why the play was being performed in multiple languages and not one common language, Prasanna says, “I had gone to Sweden many decades ago, someone told me that a play directed by, Ingmar Bergman who is a popular film and theatre maker was running. I told them I wanted to watch the play, and they cautioned me that it is a two and half hour long play in Swedish, and it would be hard for me to understand. But I requested them to get me a seat. I watched the play, and I was spellbound. Theatre has that quality“.

“As an audience, one should not be tense about catching the meaning of every word said in the play and must try to understand or enjoy the play through other elements,“ says Prasanna.