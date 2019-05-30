Power tariff hiked by 33 paise/unit in Karnataka

Your electricity bills will see an increase, as the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has approved an increase of 33 paise per unit. This, KERC notes, was a uniform increase in tariff across all electricity supply companies (Escoms).

The five different Escoms had sought a hike in tariff ranging from ₹1 to ₹1.67 per unit for all categories of consumers.

KERC chairperson Shambhu Dayal Meena told reporters after passing the tariff order here on Thursday that the hike was necessitated due to 16% increase in power purchase cost, 20% increase in operation and management costs, 12% increase in interest and finance charges, 22% increase in depreciation and deficit for 2017-18 fiscal due to truing up of ₹2,192.33 crore.

Mr. Meena said the commission was encouraging Time of Day tariff, when the tariff will see a hike of ₹1 per unit during peak hours, both in the morning and evening. The consumers who utilise power during non-peak hours will be eligible for a subsidy ranging from ₹1 to ₹2 per unit.

The KERC has also approved concessional tariff of ₹5.20 per unit for Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL), ₹5 per unit to promote use of electri vehicles. To encourage electrification of railway traction leading to use of clean energy and reduction of carbon emission in Karnataka, the KERC has continued the concessional tariff to railway traction at ₹6.20 per unit round the clock without time of day tariff.