Power supply disruption in parts of Bengaluru on June 13

Bengaluru

11 June 2020 21:10 IST

There will be power supply disruption on Saturday (June 13) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas of 31.5 MVA Power Transformer-2 of 66/11 KV ITI MUSS in view of RTCC panel shifting and Transformer testing works.

According to a Bescom press release, the areas affected are: Udayanagar, MEG Layout, Venkatappa Colony, K.R. Puram Railway Station Main Road, Andhra Colony, Guruvareddy Layout, Sai Baba Layout, Anugraha Layout, Nandini Layout, Visvesvaraiah Layout, Satya Colony, Nagappa Reddy Layout, B. Narayanapura, Darga Mohalla, R.R. Layout, Vijinapura, Kasturinagar, Kuvempunagar, Narayanareddy Layout, Shanthi Layout, Kowdenahalli, Aneppa Circle,Akshaynagara Gas Gowdown, Kuvempu Nagara, Dasappa Layout, Gurumurthy Reddy layout, I.T.I Factory, K.R. Puram Village, Industrial Area, Battarahalli, Bidarahalli, T.C. Palya, Horamavu, Hoysala Nagara, Sir M.V. Nagar, Ramamurthy Nagar, Bhovi Colony, Basavanapura Main Road, Mahadevapura, Cambridge Layout and surrounding areas.

