Power supply disruption in parts of Bengaluru on June 12

There will be disruption in power supply from 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 12 in the areas coming under the 66/11KV BTM MUSS of F-11 feeder for carryingout LT AB cable work under model sub division work.

According to a Bescom release, the areas that will be affected are; Kodichikanahalli, Kodichikanahalli Main Road, Rotary Nagar, and surrounding areas.