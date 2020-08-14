Power supply disruption in parts of Bengaluru on August 17

BENGALURU

14 August 2020 19:50 IST

There will be power supply disruption on August 17 from 10.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m in the areas coming under the 66/11KV BTM Muss of F-11 feeder, in view of work related to cable and transformer.

Advertising

Advertising

According to a release, the areas affected are: Kodichikkanahalli, Deo Enclave Layout, Anugraha Layout, Gangaparameshwari Nagar, Doctors Layout, Sundaram Shetty Nagar and surrounding areas.