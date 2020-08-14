BengaluruBENGALURU 14 August 2020 19:50 IST
Power supply disruption in parts of Bengaluru on August 17
There will be power supply disruption on August 17 from 10.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m in the areas coming under the 66/11KV BTM Muss of F-11 feeder, in view of work related to cable and transformer.
According to a release, the areas affected are: Kodichikkanahalli, Deo Enclave Layout, Anugraha Layout, Gangaparameshwari Nagar, Doctors Layout, Sundaram Shetty Nagar and surrounding areas.
