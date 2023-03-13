Power staff threaten indefinite strike demanding pay revision  

March 13, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

Power employees who work under Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) across various electricity supply companies (escoms) in the State have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from March 16 demanding a pay scale revision.

Around 60,000 employees and 45,000 pensioners have decided to get on the streets unless their demands are met.

“Our pay scale revision was supposed to happen by April 1, 2022 and it did not happen. After the board approval, we requested the State government on September 15 to implement it and it has still not happened. If it does not happen by March 16, the families of over one lakh employees (current and former) will stage protests,” said Raja Nayak, Executive President, KPTCL Employees’ Union.

Power service across the State is expected to take a severe hit as most employees from Director Technical (DT) to linemen and powermen would take part in the strike. As power services come under essential services, ESMA Act might be used against the employees, sources said.

P. Ravi Kumar, Chairman, Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC), said, “This is not the season to go on strike as it is peak summer. However, the KERC is in no way involved in this.”