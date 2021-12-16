Bengaluru

Power shutdown

There will be no power supply on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on account of works related to conversion of overhead lines into UG/AB cable.

According to a press release from BESCOM, Bengaluru West Circle, the areas that will be affected are: Malagala, Ramakrishnappa Layout, Gangamma Garden, Mutturayanagar, Forest Layout, Kodipalya, Annapoorneshwari Layout, Chenngiriappa Road, Navilunagar Road, Hosahalli Road, Shrustinagar, Veerabhadreshwarangar, Nandagokula Layout, Robin Theatre Circle, Railway Station Road, Post Office Road, Sir M.V. 1st Block, Ullal Nagar, Maruthinagar, Bhuvaneshwarinagar, Dodda Basti Main Road, Kalyani Layout, R.R. Layout, Upadhyaya Layout, Upakara Layout, RTO Office Main Road, Kuvempu Main Road, G.K. Galli Road, Ganganagar, Yamunanagar School and surrounding areas


