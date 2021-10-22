Bengaluru

Power shutdown

There will be no power supply on October 23 and October 30 from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. in the areas serviced from Jayanagar subdivisions on account of maintenance works.

According to a press release from Jayanagar Division, Banashankari II Stage, the areas to be affected are as follws.

On October 23: 66/11KV ISRO Layout: ISRO Layout, ISRO Layout Industrial Area, Kumaraswamy Layout, Vittal Nagara, Vikram Nagar, Yelachenahalli and surrounding areas.

On October 30: 66/11kV Arehalli: Arehalli, Ittamadu, AGS Layout, Chikallsandra, T.G. Layout, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar and areas surrounding the substation.


