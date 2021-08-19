There will be no power supply on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas due to conversion of overhead line into UG/ AB cable works. According to a release from BESCOM, West Circle, the areas affected are: New Timber Yard Layout, Mysore Land Layout, T.G. Palya Main Road, Mahadeshwaranagara Main Road, Hoysala Circle, Apoorva Layout and surrounding areas
Power shutdown
Staff Reporter
August 19, 2021 04:29 IST
Staff Reporter
August 19, 2021 04:29 IST
