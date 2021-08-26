Bengaluru

Power shutdown today

26 August 2021
Updated: 26 August 2021 02:04 IST

There will be no power supply today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas in view of carrying out conversion of overhead line into UG/AB cable.

According to a release from BESCOM, West Circle, the affected areas are: Vrushabhavathi F-5: Gangondanahalli bridge, Nayandanahalli; National College F-11: South End Road, Patalamma Road; R.R. Nagar F-5: Sunnakallupalya; Bande Mutt, F-8 and F-11: Hoysala Circle, Approva Layout; Sir M.V. F-2, F-10 and F-11: Sir M.V. Layout, 5th Block, Telecom Layout, Sir M.V. Layout, 6th Block, Police Chowk, Maruthinagar, and surrounding areas.

