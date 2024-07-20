GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Power shutdown today  in Bengaluru

Published - July 20, 2024 07:03 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

There will be no power supply on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the areas serviced from 66/11-kV Amarjyothi Sub-station for carrying out maintenance work.

According to a release from Bescom, O and M, Kormangala Division, the areas to be affected are Srinivagilu, Cauvery Layout, Chandra Reddy Layout, Ejipura, Rama Temple, Aradhana Layout, Sundari Memorial Area, Viveknagar, Domlur 14th Cross, Kodihalli, K.R Colony, Gundappagowda Road, Inner Ring Road Koramangala, Amarjyothi Layout, ST Bed area, Koramangala, and surrounding areas. Power supply will also be disrupted between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. in G.M. Palya , Ramaiah Reddy Layout, and Vignanangar.

There will be a power supply disruption from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday in the following areas serviced from Sir M.V. 220/66/11-kV GIS EDC Station in view of maintenance work. The areas to be affected are Residency Road, Lavelle Road, Walton Road, Vittal Malya Road, Church Street, Kasturba Road, M.G. Road, St. Mark’s Road, Residency Road Cross, Queens Circle, and surrounding areas.

