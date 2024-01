Power shutdown on Tuesday

January 13, 2024 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - BENGALURU

There will be no power supply on Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the areas serviced from 66/11-kV Anjanapura for carrying out periodic maintenance works.

According to a release from Bescom, HSR Layout Division, the areas that will be affected are: Avalahalli, Anjanapura village, Brookes Layout, BDA Layout, Royal County Layout, Deepak Layout, Vaddarapalya, Avalahalli slum, Avalahalli BDA Layout, Srinivasa Reddy Layout, Bank Officers Layout (Narayana Nagara) 1st and 2nd Blocks, BCCH Layout, Thalaghattapura, Judicial Layout, Vajrahalli, Banashankari 6th Stage, Banashankari 8th Phase, Raghavapalya, Gundu Thopu, Weavers Colony, Amruthnagara, Kembathalli, and nearby areas.

