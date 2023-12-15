Power shutdown on Sunday

December 15, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - BENGALURU

There will be a disruption in power supply on Sunday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the areas serviced by 66/11 kV Victoria Station on account of quarterly maintenance works.

According to a press notification from Bescom, East Circle, the affected areas are: SJP Road, OTC Road, S.P. Road, Avenue Road, Godown Street, Victoria Hospital compound, J.C. Road, A.M. Lane, Kalasipalyam Main Road, Shivaji Road, B.V.K Iyengar Road, Grain Bazar Road, Nagarthpet, Thigalarpet, N.R. Road and surrounding areas, P. P Lane, Oosman Khan Road, SJP Park, Basappa Circle, K.R. Road, Nagarthpet Main Road, Kumbarpet Main Road, MBT Street, Medharapete, Chickpet, part of K.G. Road, R.T. Street, Chickpet Main Road, Gundopanth Street, Mamulpet and surroundings.

