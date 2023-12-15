ADVERTISEMENT

Power shutdown on Sunday

December 15, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

There will be a disruption in power supply on Sunday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the areas serviced by 66/11 kV Victoria Station on account of quarterly maintenance works. 

According to a press notification from Bescom, East Circle, the affected areas are: SJP Road, OTC Road, S.P. Road, Avenue Road, Godown Street, Victoria Hospital compound, J.C. Road, A.M. Lane, Kalasipalyam Main Road, Shivaji Road, B.V.K Iyengar Road, Grain Bazar Road, Nagarthpet, Thigalarpet, N.R. Road and surrounding areas, P. P Lane, Oosman Khan Road, SJP Park, Basappa Circle, K.R. Road, Nagarthpet Main Road, Kumbarpet Main Road, MBT Street, Medharapete, Chickpet, part of K.G. Road, R.T. Street, Chickpet Main Road, Gundopanth Street, Mamulpet and surroundings. 

 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US