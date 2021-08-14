Power shutdown on Saturday

There will be intermittent power supply on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas supplied by 66/11-kV Widia MUSS and MEI Layout MUSS, in view of erection of new BPI structures and commissioning works.

According to a Bescom press release, the areas to be affected under 66/11-kV Widia station are: Ramaiah Layout, Havanoor Extension, Defence Colony, Munikondappa Layout, Muneshwaranagar, part of Hessaragatta Main Road, Manjunathanagar, Harikumar Layout, Soap Factory Layout, Ganapathi Nagar, Vinayakanagar, Vikasnagar, and surrounding areas.

MEI Layout MUSS: AGBG Layout, Chikkasandra, Shettihalli, Mallasandra, Bonevill area, Chikkasandra Layout, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar 8th, 9th, and 10th Main Road, Maheswarinagar, Kalyan Nagar, Bagalagunte Circle, Tumakuru Main Road, Bhuvaneshwarinagar 5th, 6th, and 7th Main, Kempegowda Nagar, T. Dasarahalli, Mallasaandra, Solapura, Pipeline Road, M.M. Layout, MEI Layout, Vishveswaraiah Layout, part of Sidedahalli Main Road, Kirloskar Layout, Siddeswara Layout, Navy Layout, Meenakshi Layout, and surrounding areas.

There will also be disruption in power supply on Saturday in the following areas: from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Whitefield, Hoodi Layout, and Chennamma Layout; and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. — EPIP, Nellurahalli, Kundanahalli Colony, BEML Layout, and AECS Layout.