Power shutdown on June 26

There will be a disruption in power supply on June 26 from 10.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the areas serviced from 220/66/11 kV Hebbal station for carrying out Tan-Delta Tests and other related works.

According to a press release from BESCOM, Hebbal Division, the areas affected are: Ganganagar, Lakshmaiah, Block, Weaver Colony, Muniramaiah Block, UAS campus, Dinnur Main Road, R.T. Nagar, HMT Layout, Kausarnagar, Muninanjappa Block, Chamundinagar, Ex Servicemen Colony, R.T. Nagar Police station, Nrupathunga Layout, Krishnappa Block, CBI Main Road, parts of MLA Road, Venugopala Layout, Judges Layout, Netaji Nagar, Vinayaka Layout, 1st Stage, Muniswamy Gowda Layout, Ganganagar Market, Doddappa Block, Cholanayakanahalli, AGS Colony, SBM Colony, Anandagiri Extension, Guddadahalli Road, Subramani Colony, Kuntigrama, KEB Layout, Sanjaynagar, AECS Layout, Geddalahalli, Ashwath Nagar, Bhoopsandra, Central Excise Layout, Kalpana Chawla Road, Amarjyothi Layout, Gundappa Reddy Layout, Chidananda Reddy Layout, Kempanna Layout, Netaji Nagar, Chinnamma Layout, Seethappa Layout, CIL Layout, Sunrise colony, Thimmakka Layout, Akkayamma Layout, Gangamma Layout, Guddadahalli circle and surrounding areas.

