Power shutdown on January 17, 2024

January 17, 2024 06:56 am | Updated 06:56 am IST - BENGALURU

There will be disruption in power supply on Wednesday in the following areas coming under 66/11 kV Adugodi sub-station-Jayanagar sub-division and 66/11 kV Adugodi substation-Koramangala sub-division between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. in view of taking up maintenance works.

The areas affected are: Jayanagar sub-division: Adugodi, KMF Godown, Nanjappa Layout, New MICO Road, Chikkalakshmi Layout, Mahalingeshwara Extension, Rangadasappa Layout, Lakkasandra, Wilson Garden, Chinnayyana Palya, Chandrappa Nagara, Brundavana Slum, NDRI Police Quarters, 7th and 8th Blocks, Adugodi, St. John Hospital, 3rd to 11th Blocks, KHB Colony, Koramangala 3rd to 6th Blocks, Maruthi Nagara, Old Madiwala, Chikkaadugodi, Krishna Nagara Industrial Area, and surrounding areas.

Koramangala sub-division: 5th Block Industrial Area, Koramangala, Madiwala, Venkateshwara Layout, Chikka Adugodi, Jogicolony, Maruthinagara, Adugodi 7th and 8th blocks, Adugodi Main Road, Madiwala, 100 Feet Ring Road, Bhuvanappa Layout, Cauvery Layout, S.G. Palya, 2nd Block, Madiwala Santhe, Siddhartha Colony, and surrounding areas.

