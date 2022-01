Power shutdown on Jan. 17

BENGALURU

15 January 2022 18:38 IST

There will be no power supply on Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for carrying out works related to conversion of overhead lines into UG/AB cable.

According to a press release from Bescom, Bengaluru West Circle, the areas to be affected are: Beggars’ Colony, Heggannahalli, Vigneshwaranagar, Sunkadakate, Binny Layout, Uttarahalli, Kodipalya, Annapoorneshwari Layout, Bhoomika Layout, Pattanagere, Andrahalli, Maruthinagar, D Group Layout, Channagiriyappa Layout, Navilunagar, Sir M.V. First Block, Apporva Layout, Kengeri Main Road, Ullalanagar, Bhuvaneshwarinagar, Doddabasti Main Road, Upadhyaya and Upakar Layouts, G.K. Galli Road, Bhavaninagar, and surrounding areas.

