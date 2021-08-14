Power shutdown on August 17

BENGALURU

14 August 2021 21:01 IST

There will be no power supply on August 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the areas serviced from 220/66/11-kV Yarandahalli MUSS in view of carrying out maintenance and other emergency works.

According to a Bescom press release, the areas to be affected are Kachanayakanahalli, Jigani Link Road, Bommasandra, both sides of Bommasandra Industrial Area, Phase 1 and 2, behind D-Mart, ACC Road, Suprajith Road, SLN Nagar, Infosys Colony, Yarandahalli, R.K. Township, and Sriramapura village.

