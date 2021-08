Power shutdown on Aug. 23.

BENGALURU

22 August 2021 18:14 IST

There will be no power supply on Monday in the following areas coming under subdivisions of Jayanagar Division for taking up planned works of Bescom.

According to a press release from Bescom, Jayanagar Subdivision, the areas to be affected are Jaraganahalli, Krishna Devarayana Nagar, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Maruthi Layout, Samruddhi Layout, Vittalnagar, Kumaraswamy Layout, Pipe Line Road, ISRO Layout, 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.; Bikasipura, Mango Garden, Prathima Industrial Layout, Kashinagar Lake, ISRO Layout, 10.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.; Vasantha Vallabha Nagar, Kuvempunagar Main Road, Vasanthapura, 8th to 10th Cross, J.P. Nagar 1st Phase, Shakambarinagar, 9th Cross, IG Circle, Sarakki Market, Lakshmikantha Park, N.U. Hospital limits, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; J.P. Nagar 5th Phase, K.R. Layout, Venkatadri Layout, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Bank Colony, Srinivasanagar 9th Main to 15th Main, Vivekanandanagar, 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.; and Chikkallasandra, Banashankari bus stop, Yarabnagar, Teachers Colony, 10.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Power supply will also be affected on Monday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the following areas: Remco F-4 and F11: Gali Anjaneya Temple, Chowdappa Layout and surrounding areas; Bande Mutt: F-8 and F-11: Hoysala Circle, Apoorva Layout, and surrounding areas; and Sir M.V. F-2 and F-12: Sir M.V. Layout 5th Block, Maruthinagar and surrounding areas, according to a press release from Bescom, West Circle.

