Power shutdown in many parts of Benguluru on Feb. 4

There will be no power supply in many parts of the city on February 4 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., because of maintenance-related work.

According to a press release from BESCOM, Koramangala Division, the areas to be affected are: Kariyammana Agrahara, Devarabeesanahalli, Bovihalli, Bellandur Ring Road, Central Mall, Kaikondanahalli, Sarjapur Road, Junnasandra, Kasavvanahalli, KPC Layout, Halanayakanahalli, RBR Layout, Choulkere, Somasundarapalya, Harlur Road, Satish Kumar Layout and surrounding areas.

A press release from BESCOM, West Circle, said the following areas will too be affected. Kamakshipalya, Rajiv Gandhinagar, Byraveshwaranagara, Pantharapalya, Mysore Road, Nayandahalli, Bull Temple Road, Basavanagudi, K.R. Road, Tata Silk Farm, Doddabasti Road, Good Earth Road, Harsha Layout, Vidyapeeta Road, BGS Hospital Road, Annapoorneshwari Layout, T.G. Palya, Vidyamanayanagar, Apoorva Layout, Kengeri Main Road, Sir M.V. 1st Block, BDA Area Block-1, Uttarahalli Road, Kodipalya, Kuvempu Main Road, G.K. Galli Road, Ganganagar, BEL 1st and 2nd Stage, Gandhipark-1 and surrounding areas.