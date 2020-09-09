Bengaluru

Power shutdown in parts of Bengaluru on Sept. 10 and 11

There will be no power supply on September 10 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the areas coming under F-7 feeder of Naganathapura 220/66/11Kv MUSS in view of work related to providing power supply to a residential layout. According to a Bescom release, Chikkanagamangala Village, Ghattahalli Village, Huskuru Village and surrounding areas will be affected.

There will be disruption in power supply on September 10 and 11 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the areas coming under the 220/66/11KV HSR MUSS of F-3 and F8 feeders. HSR 1st Sector, 31st Main Road, Government PU College surrounding HSR 11th Cross and 11 A Cross and surrounding areas will be affected. Power supply will be also be affected in Agara village coming under station: 220 /66/11KV HSR MUSS (F-8 Feeder).

