Power shutdown in parts of Bengaluru on Nov. 29

BENGALURU

27 November 2021 18:29 IST

There will be disruption in power supply on November 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for carrying out works related to conversion of overhead lines into UG/AB cable.

According to a press release from Bescom, Bengaluru West Circle, the areas to be affected are: Raghavendra Industrial Estate, Andhrahalli Main Road, Hosahalli Road, Bhuvaneshwarinagar, Doddabasti Main Road, Kalyani Layout, R.R. Layout, Upadhyaya Layout, Vijayanagara, Marenahalli, M.C. Layout, Govindarajanagara, Chandra Layout, Kamakshipalya, Lakshmananagara, Sanjeevininagara, Vigneshwaranagara, Hegganahalli, Sunkadakatte, Nagarbhavi 9th Bloc, Prashanthanagara, Sampige Layout, Amarajyothinagara, HVR Layout, Panchasheelanagara, Tent Road, Moodalapalya, SVG Nagara and surrounding areas.

