Power shutdown in parts of Bengaluru on Nov. 26

There will be no power supply on Friday, November 26, because of work related to conversion of 11 KV OH line to UG cable and other connected works.

According to a release from Bescom, HSR Layout Division, the areas to be affected are:

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: B.K. Circle, Kothnur bus depot, Archid and Meenakshi Layouts, Kothunr Main Road and surrounding areas;

10.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.: Electronics City, Konappanna Agrahara, Doddathoguru and surrounding areas;

11 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.: 24th Main, 2nd Sector, HSR Layout, and surrounding areas;

11.15 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Anjanapura 10th and 11th blocks, Kembath Halli point, near BDA Layout border, Lalabahadur Shastrinagar and surrounding areas.