Power shutdown in parts of Bengaluru on Nov. 23

BENGALURU

22 November 2021 18:44 IST

There will be no power supply on Tuesday (Nov. 23) between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. because of work related to conversion of overhead line into UG/AB cable.

According to a release from Bescom, West Circle, the areas to be affected are: BHEL Layout, Krishna Garden, D.B. Kallu, Andrahalli, D. Group Layout, T.G. Palya, Hosahalli Road, Sir M.V. 1st Block, BDA Area Block-1, Upkara Layout, RTO office main Road, Kuvempu Main Road, Ganganagar, Vijayanagar, Marenahalli, M.C. Layout, Govindarajanagara, Chandra Layout, Kamakshipalya, Lakshmananagara, Sanjeevininagara, Vigneshwaranaraga, Hegganahalli, Sunkadakatte, Nagarbhavi 4th Block, Malagala, Prashanthnagara, Sampige Layout, Amarjyothinagara, HVR Layout, Panchasheelanagara, Tent Road, Moodalapalya, SVG Nagara and surrounding areas.

Advertising

Advertising