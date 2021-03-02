Bengaluru

Power shutdown in parts of Bengaluru on March 3 and 4

There will be no power supply on March 3 and 4 between 10 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. in the areas serviced by Banashankari and Arehalli sub-stations for taking up conversion work at F12 Arehalli.

According to a Bescom release, the areas affected are: On March 3: Feeder 6, Banashankari MUSS: Hosakerehalli, Mookambika Nagar, 7th Block Banashankari III Stage, Venkatappa Layout, Dattatreya Nagar and surrounding areas.

On March 4: Arehalli, F-12 T.G. Layout: Sapthagiri Layout, Dattatreya Nagar, T.G. Layout, Ittamadu, Hosakerehalli and surrounding areas.

