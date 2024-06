Power shutdown in parts of Bengaluru on June 23

There will be no power supply between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday (June 23) in view of quarterly maintenance work. According to a press release from Bescom, Chandapura Division, the areas affected are: 66/11 kV Attibele: Attibele Industrial area, Attibele Town, KHB 3rd Phase, Yadavanahally, Balagaranahalli, Bandapura, Upkar Layout, Mahidhara Layout, Guddahatti, Balluru, Manchanahalli and surrounding areas.

66/44 SE Jigani old: Jigani TMC limits, DKS Road, Kallubalu Road, Kyalasanahalli, Upkar Layout, Madhu Mithra Layout, Nisarga Layout, Madapattana, Haragadde, Nandanavana Layout, Buksagara and surrounding areas.

220/66/11 kV Jigani Link Road: Jigani Industrial Area Phase 2 and 3, Bandenallasandra, Omax Circle, Jigani Bommasandra Link Road and surrounding areas.

Power supply will also be affected between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the areas serviced from 66/11 KV Devarabisanahalli substation. The affected areas are, Bellandur RMZ, Devarabisanahalli, Kariyammanapalya, and surrounding areas.

