Power shutdown in parts of Bengaluru on Feb. 13

BENGALURU

12 February 2021 19:44 IST

There will be disruption in power supply on Saturday, February 13, from 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the areas serviced from 66/11 KV C Station for quarterly maintenance works.

According to a Bescom release, the areas affected are: Broadway Road, Cockburn Road, Queens Road, Thimmaiah Road, Miller’s Road, Cunningham Road, Ali Asker Road, Jayamahal Road, Muniswamy Road, Cemetry Road, Nala Road, Millers Tank Bund Road, Jasma Bhavan Road, St. Johns Church Road, Promenade Road, Wheelers Road, Benson Town, Baboo Bazar, Seppings Road, OPH Road, Cannaught Road, Chick Bazar Road, Infantry Road, Union Street, Nandiduraga Road, and surrounding areas.

Advertising

Advertising