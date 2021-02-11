Power shutdown in parts of Bengaluru on Feb. 12

BENGALURU

11 February 2021 18:27 IST

There will be no power supply in the following areas on Friday (February 12) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for carrying out quarterly maintenance works at 66/11kv Divyashree tech park sub station.

According to a Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited release, the areas affected are: Gandhinagar, Rajashree Layout, Muneshwara Layout, Raghavendra Layout, Lights Pro Road, Lakshmi Layout, Bhuvaneshwari Layout, Varthur Main Road, AECS Layout A, B, C, D and E block, BEML Layout, L.N. Pura, Kundalahalli gate, Spice Garden, Huawei-2 company, Green Garden Layout, Sai Sanjeeveni Layout, Shirdi Sai Layout, Manjunatha Layout 8th cross to 13th cross, Vibgyor School Road , Tubarahalli Village, Meenakshi Layout , Mottappa Garden, Siddapura Village , Kundalahalli Colony and surrounding areas.

